Callodine Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Callodine Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 323.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after buying an additional 2,102,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after buying an additional 2,005,409 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. 5,488,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,471,246. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.33%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at $91,650,801.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,960,000 shares of company stock worth $25,459,500 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

