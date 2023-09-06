Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 5.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
