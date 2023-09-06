Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.35.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$89.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.46. The firm has a market cap of C$97.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$61.23 and a one year high of C$89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.1131601 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. In related news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total transaction of C$786,128.80. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.78, for a total value of C$363,895.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,235. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

