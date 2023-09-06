Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.00. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 3,210 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFX. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$249.50 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

