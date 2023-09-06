Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.76. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 28,851,912 shares traded.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 278.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Canopy Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

