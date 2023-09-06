Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.76. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 28,851,912 shares traded.
Canopy Growth Trading Up 7.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 278.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Growth
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- These 5 Dividend Aristocrats are Quality Stocks for AI Investing
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Reasons Oshkosh Stock Is Headed to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.