CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) vs. boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Head to Head Contrast

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) and boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CarParts.com and boohoo group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarParts.com 0 0 3 0 3.00 boohoo group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarParts.com presently has a consensus price target of $10.10, indicating a potential upside of 113.53%. Given CarParts.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarParts.com is more favorable than boohoo group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarParts.com -1.01% -5.94% -2.67% boohoo group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarParts.com and boohoo group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CarParts.com and boohoo group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarParts.com $661.60 million 0.41 -$950,000.00 ($0.12) -39.41 boohoo group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

boohoo group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CarParts.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of CarParts.com shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of CarParts.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CarParts.com beats boohoo group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces. The company also sells auto parts to collision repair shops and auto parts wholesale distributors. Its flagship websites include www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.autopartswarehouse.com and www.usautoparts.com. The company was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and changed its name to CarParts.com, Inc. in July 2020. CarParts.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

