Cartica Acquisition (NASDAQ:CITEU) Stock Price Up 2%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Institutional Trading of Cartica Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CITEU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,121,000.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

