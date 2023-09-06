Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $260.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.89.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $241.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $197.22 and a 12 month high of $257.86.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

