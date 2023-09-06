Casper Price Hits $0.0344 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Casper has a total market cap of $389.20 million and $2.94 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,991,000,066 coins and its circulating supply is 11,299,898,157 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,990,198,111 with 11,299,142,423 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03461824 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,519,671.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

