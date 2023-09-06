Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. FMR LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,904,000 after buying an additional 4,862,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,008,000 after buying an additional 411,508 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $891,631,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.91. 862,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $92.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

