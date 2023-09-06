Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $159,764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 343,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 505,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,433,000 after acquiring an additional 257,785 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $4,505,684. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $149.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average of $139.35. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

