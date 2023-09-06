CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.00.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 25.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,192,000 after acquiring an additional 203,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $212.64 on Wednesday. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

