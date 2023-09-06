Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cellectis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Cellectis Price Performance

CLLS stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 387.07%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 67.2% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,660 shares during the period. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $4,221,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 173.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,639,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 106,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

