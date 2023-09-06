Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Centene worth $56,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Centene by 16.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Centene by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,412,000 after purchasing an additional 473,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Centene by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,839,000 after purchasing an additional 332,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $93.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

