Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.48. Centene also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.60- EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.22.

CNC opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

