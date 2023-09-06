Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EBR stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

