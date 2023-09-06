CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVU) Holdings Decreased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVU – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

CFIVU remained flat at $10.55 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

