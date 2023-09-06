Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

