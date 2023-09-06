Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

CVX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.30. 2,546,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,941,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $310.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

