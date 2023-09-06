ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $24.27

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.27, but opened at $24.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 1,956 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $897.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.94.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.34 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

