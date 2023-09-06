ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.56. ChromaDex shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 52,100 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ChromaDex

ChromaDex Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.