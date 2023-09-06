Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $121.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average is $131.41. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $89.17 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

