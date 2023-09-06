CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 495 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $862,635.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,628,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $862,635.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,628,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,390. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $338.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.81. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

