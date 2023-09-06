CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIIG. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in CIIG Capital Partners II by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 52,906.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 60,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in CIIG Capital Partners II by 19.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIIG Capital Partners II Stock Up 3.3 %

CIIG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. 2,530,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

CIIG Capital Partners II Company Profile

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

