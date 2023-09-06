Citigroup Lowers Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) to Neutral

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

KNTK opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.63. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.33 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinetik will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $286,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,515,000.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

