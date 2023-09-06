Clear Street LLC Buys 1,654 Shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTU)

Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTU – Free Report) by 182.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Global Star Acquisition were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GLSTU stock remained flat at $10.91 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Global Star Acquisition Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

