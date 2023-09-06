Clear Street LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Free Report) by 1,485.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of HCVIU stock remained flat at $10.41 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

