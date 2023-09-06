Clear Street LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAR)

Clear Street LLC lessened its stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,507 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Performance

MSSAR stock remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

