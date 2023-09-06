Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HCM Acquisition by 2,882.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCM Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HCMA stock remained flat at $10.88 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HCM Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

