Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HCM Acquisition by 2,882.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HCM Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of HCMA stock remained flat at $10.88 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $10.90.
HCM Acquisition Company Profile
HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HCM Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HCM Acquisition
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- These 5 Dividend Aristocrats are Quality Stocks for AI Investing
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 Reasons Oshkosh Stock Is Headed to New Heights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.