Clear Street LLC Purchases 53,870 Shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW)

Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW – Free Report) by 121.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in KWESST Micro Systems were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Performance

KWESW remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. KWESST Micro Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

