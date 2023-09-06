Clear Street LLC Purchases Shares of 3,241 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:COOL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 2,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,961. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

