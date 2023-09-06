Clear Street LLC Sells 12,410 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXU)

Clear Street LLC reduced its stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXU – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CONXU remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. CONX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

