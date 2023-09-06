Clear Street LLC Sells 1,752,204 Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR)

Clear Street LLC lowered its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752,204 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JGGCR. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547,241 shares in the last quarter.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Shares of JGGCR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,779. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Further Reading

