Clear Street LLC Sells 2,153 Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Clear Street LLC lowered its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $489,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 51.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PRLHU remained flat at $10.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

