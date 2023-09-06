Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

