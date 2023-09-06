Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $394.08. 143,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,193. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.60 and a 200-day moving average of $370.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

