Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 1,365 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 173.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,158,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,259 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.94. 1,248,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $742,418.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $742,418.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,535. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

