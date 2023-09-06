Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 32,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 478,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after buying an additional 76,442 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $286.69. 192,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,658. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.76 and a 200 day moving average of $284.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

