Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,495 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

CZR traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $53.95. 187,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,138. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

