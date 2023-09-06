Clear Street Markets LLC Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 634.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,860,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 44,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

