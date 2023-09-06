Clear Street Markets LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,557 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.56. 275,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,852. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

