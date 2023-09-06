Clear Street Markets LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 322.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

SJT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. 79,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,187. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,192.73% and a net margin of 98.39%. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

