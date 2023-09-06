Clear Street Markets LLC Has $165,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $134.30. The stock had a trading volume of 151,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,267. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

