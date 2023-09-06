Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 161.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 874.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,073,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

