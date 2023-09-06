Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $107,000 in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 33.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.80. 924,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Syneos Health

About Syneos Health

(Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.