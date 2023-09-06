Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 109,355 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,815.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in General Motors by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. 2,693,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,160,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

