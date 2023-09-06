Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.6 %

LULU traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $399.44. The stock had a trading volume of 220,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,557. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $406.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.82 and a 200-day moving average of $360.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.