Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,713. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

