Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,650,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,461,000 after purchasing an additional 187,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $78.05. 532,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.