Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,991,235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 844.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,986 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,920,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ELV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.08. 186,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,835. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.69. The firm has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

